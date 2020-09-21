What Ireland's hairdressers want from Budget 2021 

Consumers spent around €1.1 billion on hairdressing services last year
IHF President Danielle Kennedy Mark O'Keefe and IHF Vice President Lisa Eccles at the launch of their pre-budget submission. Picture: Maxwells

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 09:43 AM
Alan Healy

A reduction in VAT for hair salons from 9% to 5% is the key recommendation in the industry's pre-budget submission.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) said their submission is 'laser focused' on initiatives that will stimulate and support the sector.

Other recommendations include the introduction of a flat rate subsidy for trainee hairdressers to address the 7.9% decline in total numbers employed in the sector and fast-tracking the introduction of the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship to provide a nationally recognised professional qualification.

IHF President, Danielle Kennedy, said their submission was fully costed and would deliver much-needed support for thousands of struggling salons across the country. 

"As we learned during the lockdown, hair salons are a vital thread in the fabric of local communities, especially in rural Ireland. Our proposals are aimed at supporting these local salons, generating economic activity in small towns and villages and creating new jobs for talented young people."

"Our submission has received a great response so far from officials in Government, and we look forward to working with them constructively in the days and weeks ahead. As a sector, we were struggling with severe job losses before the pandemic and we are appealing to Minister Donohoe to engage with us and consider our submission. Its not just about hairdressers, its about supporting local communities all across Ireland to get back on their feet."

It is estimated that in 2019, Irish consumers spent around €1.1 billion on hairdressing services, and €360 million on health and beauty treatments. In total, expenditure of €1.46 billion is equivalent to 1.3% of total consumer expenditure.

