Brewing giants criticize decision to keep Dublin ‘wet pubs’ shut 

Three of Ireland’s major drinks companies have weighed in on the government’s decision not to allow the capital’s ‘wet pubs’ to open on September 21.

The Government announced yesterday that pubs that do not serve food can open on September 21 in every county in the Republic, with the exception of Dublin.

Heineken, Diageo and Molson Coors called the decision to keep Dublin’s wet pubs shut “unfair and disproportionate”.

Maarten Schuurmam, Managing Director of Heineken Ireland said: “In our view, the decision to keep Dublin’s wet pubs closed is wrong.”

“Dublin pubs must be given the same opportunity as the rest of the Irish and European hospitality sector to demonstrate that they too can open in a safe and responsible manner.”

“Yesterday’s decision is hugely damaging for pubs, drinks suppliers and the wider economy of the city and country.”

Ryan McFarland of Molson Coors Beverage Company said the news will be “devastating” to many family-run small and medium-sized businesses who are already on the brink of closure.

“It’s imperative now that the Government supports these hard-hit businesses to avoid many of these treasured pubs disappearing forever.”

Oliver Loomes, the Managing Director of Diageo Ireland and Chair of Drinks Ireland said the industry has endured four “false starts” since July.

“The ongoing approach of discriminating against wet pubs is unfair and inconsistent with the public health approach in the rest of Europe,” he said.

"It is essential Dublin publicans get the same opportunity as bar owners in every other capital in Europe to open in a safe and sustainable way.”

Drinks Ireland is currently running an #OpeningTime campaign calling for all pubs to be opened safely and sustainably from September 21.

Pubs that do not serve food have been closed since March 15.