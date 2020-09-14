‘15 Minute City' vision launched for Dublin

Dublin Chamber has launched an ambitious new urban vision for Dublin which calls for a '15-minute city' principle to become a standard in all development planning.

The '15 Minute City.'

First developed by Professor Carlos Moreno at the Sorbonne in Paris, the concept of a 15-minute city or “la ville du quart d’heure” is one where residents are a 15-minute walk or cycle within reach of work, school and other key areas.

Dublin Chamber’s vision is that within 15 minutes of active transport from their home, Dublin residents should have access to a key public transport hub to commute around the city, be connected to their local community through safe, accessible, and well-connected footpaths and cycle paths and have access to an open green space and high-quality public realm.

How Capel Street might change if the principles of 15 minute city planning are followed.

Dublin Chamber believes the recent Covid lockdown has highlighted the importance of urban planning focused on liveable, walkable communities in which people can live and access most of their daily needs within 15 minutes of ‘active transport’ (walking or cycling).

Outlining the benefits of the 15-minute city principle, the Chamber document outlines: "The core of this concept is mixed development, integrating as many uses as possible within the same space. This in many ways counteracts the past century of planning which has focused on separating residential areas from those for retail, employment, manufacturing, and entertainment."

According to Dublin Chamber's Director of Public & International Affairs Aebhric McGibney: "By adopting the 15 Minute City principle we can significantly enhance the liveability of Dublin.” “Reduced congestion and pollution, enhanced public spaces, thriving local economies and efficient public transport would all improve Dublin’s international reputation and competitiveness.” Ms McGidney said if the ‘15 Minute City’ vision is carried out successfully, it could prove “transformative” for Dublin, enhancing the lives of its residents and its attractiveness as a place in which to do business.

“As remote working continues into the future the 15 Minute City concept will be pivotal in reimagining the city," she said.