New mortgage entrant offering interest rates below 2%

A new entrant has entered the Irish mortgage market offering interest rates as low as 1.95%.

Avant Money, confirmed its new mortgage products are now available to Irish customers. The company, formerly known as Avantcard, which is based in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim has been providing credit cards and personal loans to Irish consumers and is owned by Spanish banking group Bankinter, which also has operations in Portugal and Luxembourg.

Avant Money will offer fixed-rate mortgages starting from 1.95% and variable rates from 2.50%.

Chris Paul, CEO of Avant Money said Irish customers have been under-served for far too long when it comes to their mortgages.

"Unlike other providers, we have shunned short-term gimmicks such as cashback offers in favour of products and rates geared towards providing true, quantifiable savings over the life of a typical mortgage," he said.