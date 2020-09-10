ECB sees smaller-than-feared Covid impact, but slower recovery also

The European Central Bank (ECB) expects the eurozone to suffer a smaller recession this year than earlier feared, but inflation is still likely to undershoot its target for years to come, it said.

In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB expects GDP to shrink by 8% this year, an improvement on the 8.7% contraction it expected in June, ECB president Christine Lagarde said.

But, the recovery is also likely to be slower, with 2021 growth now seen at 5%, slightly below the 5.2% projected three months earlier. The balance of risk to the eurozone economy remains skewed to the downside following the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Lagarde said.

"The strength of the recovery remains surrounded by significant uncertainty as it continues to be highly dependent on the future evolution of the pandemic and the success of containment policies," she said.

"The incoming data since our last monetary policy meeting in July suggests a strong rebound in activity broadly in line with previous expectations," Ms Lagarde said.

The ECB left its inflation projections almost unchanged, with an increase of 0.3% seen this year, rising to 1% in 2021 - slightly more than it foresaw in June – and 1.3% in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the euro’s recent rise to two-year highs, Ms Lagarde said the ECB would “monitor closely” the currency’s strength.

The euro raced to a one-week high against the dollar after Ms Lagarde suggested the ECB is unlikely to undertake measures to weaken the euro despite its gains. The ECB also held interest rates steady, as expected.

A strong euro, though, tends to hurt an export-dependent economy like the eurozone, raising concern from some ECB officials – such as chief economist Philip Lane, who said the exchange rate mattered to monetary policy.

“We do not target the exchange rate,” Ms Lagarde said, adding, however, that the ECB was monitoring the situation.

“Our mandate is price stability, and clearly to the extent that appreciation of the euro exercises negative pressure on prices, we have to monitor carefully such a matter,” she said.

The ECB is also not changing its asset purchasing programme; Ms Lagarde saying current policy will remain in place "for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."

-Reuters