Irish Travel Agents ask for Government support to save 3,500 jobs in the sector

An extension of the green list would be a positive step towards rebuilding consumer confidence, the ITAA said
Irish Travel Agents ask for Government support to save 3,500 jobs in the sector

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). Pic: Conor Healy Photography

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 10:42 AM
Nicole Glennon

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is asking the Government for support in the form of wage subsidies and grants to help Irish travel businesses who are struggling due to Covid-19.

A petition will be given to the Dáil today, which details the concerns of travel agents and consumers alike regarding the future of Irish travel.

“The travel industry has been forced into lockdown for an indefinite period of time due to the outbreak of Covid-19," the Association's CEO Pat Dawson said.

“We want to work with Government to save lives and keep our families, our staff, our clients and our communities safe, but we also need to preserve our businesses so that we can resume operations when it is safe to do so.” 

Mr Dawnson said the ITAA is hopeful that with Government assistance, the industry will be able to save the 3,500 jobs that are currently at risk in the Irish travel industry.

“These businesses were viable before the pandemic and I have no doubt that they will continue to be viable after the threat of Covid-19 has passed,” he said.

The Irish travel sector has been one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Since March 2020 the industry is down by 95%.

Domestic tourism accounts for just 30% of the overall tourism spend in Ireland, meaning that the industry relies on incoming tourists for 70% of its revenue.

The ITAA said they understand the Government are looking at amending current travel restrictions and an extension of the green list, which it says “will be a positive step towards rebuilding consumer confidence.” 

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that “probably only Iceland and Hungary” have air travel rules that are stricter than Ireland’s.

“The current travel restrictions provide no relief to either inbound or outbound travel,” the ITAA’s CEO stated.

“We are calling on the Government to make a clear decision on the current guidelines so that we can begin to rebuild our industry. Irish people love to travel; as soon as it is declared safe to travel again we believe that consumer confidence will be restored.” 

“Until that happens, we need support from the Government to protect our customers and our businesses.”

Read More

Ryanair 'writes off' winter cutting target by 10 million passengers

More in this section

EOHCitycentre05(1) Covid adjusted unemployment rate falls to 15.4% in August
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 5, 2020 85 outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces, including six last week
U.S. Stock Futures Continue Selloff on Covid Vaccine Woes Stocks climb, US futures rebound after tech sell-off
#covid-19travelorganisation: itaa

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices