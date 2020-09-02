Loss of international tourists costing €27m a day

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has estimated that the loss of international tourists has cost Ireland’s tourism industry €27 million every day over the summer months.

The ITIC, the umbrella group representing leading tourism interests in Ireland, has today published a Tourism Call to Action in response asking the government to introduce a number of key changes including a rapid Covid-19 testing regime to allow for international travel and tourism to recommence safely.

The group has also called for an improved employment wage subsidy scheme, a multi-million euro package of business continuity grants, a Vat reduction to 9% and a waiving of commercial rates to April 2021.

The ITIC has said that of the 200,000 industry job losses projected by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation last month, 50 per cent of these jobs could be saved by government intervention.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC, said: “Tourism is facing an existential crisis and Government must listen to industry’s concerns and take proactive action otherwise widespread job losses and business closures are imminent”.

O’Mara Walsh sharply criticised the confusion over international arrivals and called the 14-day quarantine rule blunt, ineffective and flawed and was “akin to a ‘closed sign’ above Ireland for inbound tourism”.

“The green list of countries does nothing for inbound tourism and needs to be replaced by a comprehensive and rapid Covid-19 testing policy so that tourists can enter Ireland freely and safely,” he said.

The Tourism Call to Action has been submitted to Government and meetings have been requested with Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Leo Varadkar.

ITIC's members come from key tourism stakeholders across the public and private sector and include Aer Lingus, Irish Ferries, daa, Shannon Group and Irish Hotels Federation amongst others.