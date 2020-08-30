€2.7bn temporary wage subsidy scheme comes to an end

€2.7bn temporary wage subsidy scheme comes to an end
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe gives a press briefing at Government Buildings, Dublin.
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 17:59 PM
Alan Healy

More than €2.7bn has been given to 69,500 employers via the TWSS, covering more than 600,000 workers. The new EWSS will operate until the end of March 2021 and is expected to cost €2.25bn — €1.35bn in 2020 and €0.9bn in 2021.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the EWSS has been designed with the needs of employers and businesses at its heart. 

However, the scheme has been criticised by Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty who said there is a risk of permanent job losses in the months ahead.

Under EWSS, for every employee paid more than €203 gross per week, the level of subsidy is €203, and for every employee paid between €151.50 and €202.99, the subsidy is €151.50. No subsidy is payable for employees paid less than €151.50 or more than €1,462 gross per week.

A 0.5% rate of employers PRSI will continue to apply for employments that are eligible for the subsidy.

"Under the EWSS, employees with gross weekly pay of less than €152 per week will not be eligible for any subsidy," said Mr Doherty.

"These workers are now locked out of the new scheme, with potentially dire consequences for their jobs, their incomes, and their families.

“This Government risks causing a jobs crisis in the weeks and months ahead through their actions." 

The EWSS is the centrepiece of the Government’s July jobs stimulus. Mr Donohoe encouraged employers and businesses who believe that they will continue to experience a significant decline in their level of turnover or customer orders as a result of the pandemic to avail of it.

“The EWSS is intended to provide employers and businesses with a high degree of certainty that this Government will continue to support them through the uncertain period ahead for the economy and put them in a position to retain key staff end ensure viability so that they are in a strong position as the economy recovers,” said Mr Donohoe.

Read More

Ratings agency Fitch confident Ireland's deficit can be unwound

More in this section

Details Of EURO Banknotes Global challenge for dollar’s crown has euro set for gains
NO%20FEE%20Exchequer%20Statement%20JB1 Ratings agency Fitch confident Ireland's deficit can be unwound
Japan's PM Abe bows as he says he is stepping down during a news conference in Tokyo Abenomics fails to deliver as Japan braces for post-Abe era

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices