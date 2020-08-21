Italy rules out new Covid-19 lockdown

After suffering one of Europe’s earliest and fiercest outbreaks, Italy emerged as an unlikely role model for its handling of the pandemic.

The country managed to reduce infections dramatically in June and July after two months of strict lockdown, while its fatality rate, once one of the world’s highest, fell to a handful per day.

As cases flare in Europe -- many linked to young travelers returning from summer holidays -- Italy’s success may now be in jeopardy. Italy recorded 1,071 cases on Saturday, the most since mid-May but still well below the new peaks recorded in Spain and France.

Rules prescribing the use of faces masks are -- somewhat uncommonly for Italy -- largely respected. It is normal to see people wearing them in the streets, while indoors, in shops and offices, they are almost ubiquitous.

The relative success was due to “the strict lockdown, the use of masks and the increasing testing until July,” said University of Milano-Bicocca virologist Francesco Broccolo. “Italians are now used to being more careful and there could be fewer people susceptible to the infection because of an immunity.”

Despite the increase in cases, the situation doesn’t justify imposing further restrictions such as a new lockdown or travel ban between provinces, Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said.

“The situation is different than the first phase,” he said, noting that both France and Germany have refrained from taking new steps despite higher infection rates. “The schools will reopen, full stop.” As tourists keep coming back in August, cases could rise further, Mr Broccolo said, especially as some regions have been slow to set up testing at airports.

“I’m optimistic that a new lockdown won’t be needed,” said Mr Broccolo. “But to avoid that we need to do more tests. And we had to do it earlier, with quick testing. And never lower the guard. We were becoming too complacent.”