Italy rules out new Covid-19 lockdown

Italy rules out new Covid-19 lockdown
Empty chairs and tables are lined up outside a restaurant in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China???s playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people ??? more than a quarter of its population ??? for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country???s prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy???s financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 17:55 PM
Marco Bertacche, Bloomberg

After suffering one of Europe’s earliest and fiercest outbreaks, Italy emerged as an unlikely role model for its handling of the pandemic.

The country managed to reduce infections dramatically in June and July after two months of strict lockdown, while its fatality rate, once one of the world’s highest, fell to a handful per day. 

As cases flare in Europe -- many linked to young travelers returning from summer holidays -- Italy’s success may now be in jeopardy. Italy recorded 1,071 cases on Saturday, the most since mid-May but still well below the new peaks recorded in Spain and France.

Rules prescribing the use of faces masks are -- somewhat uncommonly for Italy -- largely respected. It is normal to see people wearing them in the streets, while indoors, in shops and offices, they are almost ubiquitous.

The relative success was due to “the strict lockdown, the use of masks and the increasing testing until July,” said University of Milano-Bicocca virologist Francesco Broccolo. “Italians are now used to being more careful and there could be fewer people susceptible to the infection because of an immunity.” 

Despite the increase in cases, the situation doesn’t justify imposing further restrictions such as a new lockdown or travel ban between provinces, Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said. 

“The situation is different than the first phase,” he said, noting that both France and Germany have refrained from taking new steps despite higher infection rates. “The schools will reopen, full stop.” As tourists keep coming back in August, cases could rise further, Mr Broccolo said, especially as some regions have been slow to set up testing at airports.

“I’m optimistic that a new lockdown won’t be needed,” said Mr Broccolo. “But to avoid that we need to do more tests. And we had to do it earlier, with quick testing. And never lower the guard. We were becoming too complacent.”

Read More

Studies show Covid-19 fallout for Irish jobs, sector-by-sector        

More in this section

001%20Dublin%20Airport Ireland's airlines among worst-hit in Europe by Covid-19
LC%20covid%2007 Kingspan chief Murtagh sees no future for any new national Covid-19 lockdowns           
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Studies show Covid-19 fallout for Irish jobs, sector-by-sector        

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices