10.3 million fewer passengers used Irish airports in the second quarter of 2020

The number of passengers using Irish airports in the second quarter of this year fell by more than 10.3 million compared to the same period last year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show passenger numbers decreased in all five airports: Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Kerry while Knock airport closed completely between April and June.

Out of the four airports that remained open, Dublin airport accounted for 94.6% of all air passengers handled in the second quarter of 2020.

The various authorities that operate Ireland's airports have said the dramatic fall-off in global air travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is having a significant imp[act on their finances.

The daa which operates Dublin and Cork airports said it has already lost €100m due to the pandemic. Shannon Group said its revenue fell by over €1.3 million per week since March when travel restrictions began.

Kerry Airport said it is projecting major trading losses this year at a level not seen before in the airport's history.

CSO Statistician Olive Loughnane said the figures show a dramatic decrease in international travel during Q2 2020. "In particular, data for April 2020 shows a fall of 99.2% in passengers handled by Irish airports compared to the same month in 2019. This is associated with restrictions imposed due to Covid-19," she said.

"In Quarter 2 of 2020, almost 72,000 passengers travelled to Ireland and 90,000 passengers departed from Ireland. These numbers represent a fall of 98.6% (5.1 million) and 98.3% (5.2 million) respectively, when compared to the same period in 2019."

More than 6,000 flights were handled by the airports in the second quarter. This is a drop of 91.4% compared to the same period last year. Dublin accounted for 85.6% of all flights

Amsterdam-Schiphol, London-Heathrow and London-Stansted were the most popular routes for passengers travelling through Dublin airport in the second quarter of 2020.

The fall in air freight in the second quarter was less impacted dropping just 3.8% to 32,593 tonnes when compared with the same period in 2019.

However, freight in the first half of 2020 is up by 5% to 69,726 tonnes compared with the first half of 2019.