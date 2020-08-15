Criticism meets announcement timing of Covid-19 business relief for lockdown counties

The delay between the announced lockdown and business relief has been criticised. File picture.
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 07:51 AM
Digital Desk staff

There has been criticism of the delay in introducing additional supports for businesses in the three midlands counties who have been forced to re-enter lockdown.

Kildare, Laois and Offaly had restrictions reintroduced a week ago but the support package was only announced yesterday. 

It includes a 20% top-up of the Restart grant meaning businesses will be entitled to an additional payment of between €800 and €5,000.

It is expected that those who did not get the initial grant will also be able to apply.

People who had signed off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) can now also re-register online.

There was also additional support for Fáilte Ireland.

Kildare Social Democrats councillor Nuala Killeen said the short notice of the renewed lockdown has also left businesses out of pocket. 

Ms Killeen said: "With the short notice for the further restrictions that were announced last Friday, people had already bought product and produce.

"There was a loss of income there investing in that. 

"So there is a concern that further support might be needed further down the line."

Meanwhile, hoteliers have said the new suite of measures to help the three midlands counties under renewed lockdown only offer "short-term fixes".

Tim Fenn CEO of the Irish Hotels Federation said an active, intensive and prolonged public policy support framework to steer the tourism and hospitality industry through the crisis is required. 

The siloed measures announced yesterday are "wholly inadequate" said Mr Fenn. 

"The supports are wholly inadequate and they don't go far enough to address the enormous financial impact that the closures have had on businesses and the reputational damage done to tourism in the three counties," said Mr Fenn. 

