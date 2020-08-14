Gold loses some of its shine with rare price fall

Gold loses some of its shine with rare price fall

Bullion is ending a week filled with big price fluctuations on a relatively tame note.

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 18:35 PM

Gold headed for its first weekly drop in more than two months after being buffeted by climbing real yields, profit-taking and uncertainty over US-China trade talks.

Bullion is ending a week filled with big price fluctuations on a relatively tame note, trading at more than $100 an ounce below last week’s record after dropping the most in seven years on Tuesday.

Prices remain under pressure into the weekend, when Beijing and Washington were set to discuss progress on the first phase of their trade deal, but that meeting has now reportedly been postponed.

The rally in gold, which has surged this year as central banks worldwide took steps to shore up ailing economies and real yields turned negative in the US, is encountering some turbulence with the sell-off in treasuries and a stalemate in US stimulus talks.

Data showed China’s economic recovery continued in July and US industrial production increased for a third straight month, further dimming the appeal of bullion as a haven.

“Traders are concerned about upcoming trade discussions with China,” George Gero, a managing director at RBC Wealth Management, said. “Their uncertainty is they don’t know how those trade talks are going to go and how it’s going to affect a number of other commodities.” 

Read More

Donald Trump’s net worth falls by $300m in a year

-Bloomberg

More in this section

CC CABINET MEETING Government makes €6m in supports available to businesses in lockdown counties
7240%20Face%20Mask Government 'will need to support Covid-hit businesses through 2021'
trumptower.0.jpg Donald Trump’s net worth falls by $300m in a year

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices