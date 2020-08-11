Some ‘green shoots’ visible in the air traffic figures but industry remains in a 'precarious situation'

Flights through Cork, Shannon and Dublin increased by 59% last month compared to June as travel restrictions were eased following the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, the increase comes off an extremely low base with airlines operating significantly reduced flights between April and the end of June.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) show air traffic through Cork Airport was down 76.6% last month compared to July 2019. This was an improvement on the months of April, May and June where traffic levels were down more than 95%.

It was a similar situation at Shannon Airport where traffic in July was down 67% compared to the same month last year, an improvement on the second-quarter figures where flight numbers were down more than 80%. Flights through Dublin were down 73% compared to July 2019.

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority said that the aviation industry has gone through the most difficult period in its history. “While there are some green shoots of recovery visible in July, the industry remains in a precarious situation and any recovery must be sustained and long term,” he said.

Mr Kearney said it is in Ireland’s interest to see a return to growth of the air transport industry, which until the recent crisis supported over €8.5 billion of GDP annually and employed in excess of 140,000 people.

“The scale of the crisis is immense, but I am confident that the Irish aviation sector has the flexibility and resilience to navigate the turbulence in the months and years ahead.”

This week the directors of Kerry Airport say they are projecting major trading losses this year at a level not seen before in the airport’s history. Publishing its annual report for 2019 where they increased profits and passenger numbers, the airport said the Covid-19 pandemic provides significant future uncertainty.

“Undoubtedly there will be many months, if not years, of toil ahead to recover fully,” the airport’s CEO John Mulhern said.

Cork Chamber has said that without a return in air travel numbers, airlines will begin making strategic decisions about where best to position their aircraft.

They have suggested using pre-flight testing for Covid-19 that passengers would complete before arriving at airports pointing out that Cork Airport forecasts €23 million in lost revenues by the end of the year.

Aer Lingus said it has already put the future of its Cork and Shannon bases up for review as the airline grapples with huge losses and seeks to lay off up to 500 staff amid the Covid-19 economic crisis for aviation.