Expanded business restart grant scheme opens for applications

Applications have opened for the Government's Restart Grant Plus Scheme after the maximum grant available was raised to €25,000.

Businesses that have suffered a 25% loss of expected turnover between April 1 and June 30 can apply for the funding if they have less than 250 employees and turnover of less than €25m. Eligible companies must also declare their intention to re-employ staff in receipt of the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said hairdressers, sports clubs, cafés, restaurants, and several other businesses can use this money to help with the costs associated with reopening and adapting to what is a very different environment.

“We must do everything we can to help businesses reopen and get people back to work," said Mr Varadkar. "We are increasing the Restart Grant Plus, which means that small and medium-sized businesses can now get between €4,000 and €25,000 to help them get back on their feet after what has been an exceptionally difficult time."

Changes to the grant scheme include €300m in additional funding to the €250m previously committed. The minimum grant is now €4,000 and the maximum is €25,000. Previous grant amounts were €2,000 and €10,000 respectively.

Medium-sized companies are now also eligible. Previously, the scheme was limited to firms employing less than 50 people.

Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities, and trading charity shops have also been added to the category of organisations that can apply for the grant.

Multinationals are not eligible along with small Irish-based subsidiaries with overseas parent companies. Large chains that are part of a large group company with a number of branches, such as fast food, group and multiple supermarkets, group hotels, group betting shops, and group pharmacies are not eligible.

Applications for the grant are made through local councils while tourism body Fáilte Ireland will administer the funding to B&B, with applications to open over the coming weeks.

Leo Varadkar: 'We must do everything we can to help businesses reopen.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Businesses that received a grant under the first scheme can re-apply to local authorities to receive additional funding.