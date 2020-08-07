Live Register figures show Covid continues to have significant impact on labour market

The number of people who signed on the Live Register increased by almost 13,000 last month.

The seasonally adjusted figure now stands at 226,600.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show Covid-19 has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market.

The unadjusted Live Register total for July is now 244,562.

But when seasonal effects are considered, the total stands at 226,600 - up 12,900 on the previous month.

Almost 275,000 people received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the last week of July and 448,000 benefited from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Of those in receipt of PUP, 53% were men and almost half were between the ages of 25 and 44.

Over half of those who received the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme were men and 49% were between 25 and 44 years of age.