Coronavirus impact sees exchequer record July deficit of €7.4 billion

An exchequer deficit of €7.4bn has been recorded for the month of July, according to the new figures released this afternoon.

This compares with a surplus of €896m for the same period last year - an €8.3 billion decline overall.

The government has today said that this budget deficit deterioration has been driven primarily by increases in current and capital expenditure, measures taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tax Take Tumbles

Cumulative tax receipts for the year were recorded as being down by €791m - a 2.5% decrease from last year, buoyed by strong tax returns recorded early in the year.

VAT receipts are also down. They fell by roughly €2.2 billion to the end of July, while excise fell by €604m.

Overall, the State took in €31.1 billion in taxes for the first seven months of this year - a drop of 2.5% on last year's number.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe T.D. said:

"Today’s Exchequer returns confirm that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on the country’s finances.

“The extraordinary increase in public expenditure is a result of the Government’s commitment to supporting our health service and the wider economy through this unprecedented period, as demonstrated with the recent announcement of the July stimulus plan to support businesses and get people back to work.

“A deficit of this magnitude underlines the extent of the fiscal challenge we face in placing the public finances on a sustainable and credible trajectory as the economy recovers.”