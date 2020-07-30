40 years of Irish and Gaeltacht craft celebrated in online Expo

Celebrated and upcoming craftspeople featured in an online Expo this week to celebrate 40 years of Irish and Gaeltacht craft.

The one-day online Gaeltacht Craft Expo 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, featured some 40 companies in all, with some of the outstanding crafts that are produced and developed in Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas.

Globally famous household named include Donegal Tweed, Connemara Knitwear and Waterford Crystal, as well as craft creators such as Brian De Staic, Louis Mulcahy (Kerry), Studio Donegal, Fisherman Out of Ireland (Donegal) Criostal na Rinne (Waterford) , and Cniotáil Inis Meáin (Galway).

The 2020 online expo is just one of a range of events which will mark the 40-year anniversary of Údarás na Gaeltachta. Established in 1980, Údarás is the regional authority responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of the Gaeltacht in Ireland.