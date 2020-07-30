40 years of Irish and Gaeltacht craft celebrated in online Expo

40 years of Irish and Gaeltacht craft celebrated in online Expo
Gaeltacht Craft Expo 2020, a one-day online on Wednesday, July 29, marked 40 years of Údarás na Gaeltachta support for Irish and Gaeltacht craft.
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 13:11 PM

Celebrated and upcoming craftspeople featured in an online Expo this week to celebrate 40 years of Irish and Gaeltacht craft.

The one-day online Gaeltacht Craft Expo 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, featured some 40 companies in all, with some of the outstanding crafts that are produced and developed in Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas.

Globally famous household named include Donegal Tweed, Connemara Knitwear and Waterford Crystal, as well as craft creators such as Brian De Staic, Louis Mulcahy (Kerry), Studio Donegal, Fisherman Out of Ireland (Donegal) Criostal na Rinne (Waterford) , and Cniotáil Inis Meáin (Galway).

The 2020 online expo is just one of a range of events which will mark the 40-year anniversary of Údarás na Gaeltachta. Established in 1980, Údarás is the regional authority responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of the Gaeltacht in Ireland.

More in this section

dan%20oliver%204 ISME wants more grants instead of debt-based solutions
Mortgage stock BPFI head 'relatively optimistic' mortgage market will recover this year
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key June mortgage approvals down 50% from year-earlier level       

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices