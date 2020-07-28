Higher entries for Digital Marketing Awards expected following increased digital activity within businesses

The increased digital activity by businesses due to Covid-19 is expected to result in increased entries for the Cork Digital Marketing Awards (CDMAs).

The awards showcase digital innovations and achievements over the past 12 months while demonstrating the impact of marketing through digital channels on business survival and growth.

The competition is organised by Cork Chamber across 12 different categories. Annie FitzGibbon, Director of Member Services, Cork Chamber said: “This is the seventh year of the Cork Digital Marketing Awards, a year we won’t forget and an opportunity for Cork companies to highlight the incredible work that they continue to do in evolving their digital channels, creating innovative content and nurturing agile and thriving digital communities."

The theme for this year’s CDMAs is Digital Titans and the closing date for entries is Friday, August 14 at 4pm. Click here to enter.

Also this week, Cork Chamber held its AGM where that saw the re-election of Paula Cogan of the Doyle Collection as President. Ronan Murray of Deloitte was elected Vice President; Thia Hennessy, Cork University Business School as Honorary Secretary and Gerard O’ Donovan, CIT as Honorary Treasurer. In addition, five new board members and directors were elected Susie Horgan, Springboard PR and Marketing; Robert Horgan, Café Velo/Velo Coffee Roasters; Maxine Hyde, Ballymaloe Foods; Michael Nolan, Grant Thornton and Debbie Power, Vodafone.

Paula Cogan congratulated all those newly elected and spoke passionately about the need to build a sustainable and resilient economy for Cork.

"We must remain restless in our pursuit of a better society. Places who retain such aspirations and actively fight for them will be the best places for business. And that is our vision for Cork.”