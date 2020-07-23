Hospice Foundation wants to appoint head of marketing

The Irish Hospice Foundation wants to create an Ireland where people experience dying, death and bereavement with the care and support they need. Picture: PA

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Job: The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF), which wants to create an Ireland where people experience dying, death and bereavement with the care and support they need, wants to appoint a new head of marketing and communications.

Duties: Working four days a week and based in Dublin, your main responsibility will be to significantly increase awareness of the work that the IHF does through effective marketing, branding, PR, public engagement activities and dissemination of information to the general public, media and health organisations, and also to deepen the conversations in Irish society about death, dying and bereavement. You will also manage IHF’s new and evolving Public Engagement Programme, supported by a Public Engagement Officer.

Qualifications: You will have excellent marketing and communication skills, have experience of managing and developing people, be a self-starter with a proven record of delivering results and be good at working in an organisation with passionate and diverse people.

Applications: A full job description and more details on qualifications are available in the ‘vacancies’ section www.hospicefoundation.ie. Send your CV to susan.geaney@hospicefoundation.ie by close of business tomorrow, July 24.

