Some bosses using job retention scheme for opportunist lay-offs – union

Hospitality workers in the North have voiced concerns about employers using the job retention scheme to make “opportunist lay-offs” and pay wages during statutory notice periods.

A small number of hospitality and tourism workers held a socially distanced protest outside Stormont today calling on Economy Minister Diane Dodds to take action.

The demonstration organised by the Unite union also highlighted an alleged failure by Stormont to engage with workers while developing its post-lockdown economic recovery plans for the region.

Neil Moore from the Unite union (David Young/PA)

Unite representative Neil Moore said research commissioned by the union indicated that between 10,000 to 15,000 hospitality workers face the threat of redundancy in the coming weeks.

“What we are seeing is a knee-jerk reaction to offload staff before the end of July which is obviously in line with the end of the job retention scheme in October,” he said.

“We believe there are companies that are using that to pay the full 12 weeks statutory notice.

“We believe that’s not right and that’s not moral that companies are using a job retention scheme funded by the taxpayers in order to offload staff and restructure in this industry.”

The socially distanced protest outside Parliament Buildings (David Young/PA)

Mr Moore acknowledged that the tourism and hospitality sectors had been hit hard by the pandemic.

“That’s why we need the politicians to step in to fund and save our tourism sector but that cannot be at the cost of workers’ jobs and skills,” he said.

He raised concern at a lack of union representation on a tourism recovery steering group at Stormont.

Mr Moore claimed that employers’ considerations were being taken into account by Stormont decision-makers while workers’ views were being ignored.