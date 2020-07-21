Medium-sized enterprises spent average of €10k on Covid-19 measures 

Figures released by the CSO reveal that small enterprises spent €4,000 to meet requirements for trading 
Almost half of businesses surveyed required mandatory PPE in the workplace. 
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Mairead Cleary

The CSO figures published today surveyed more than 3,000 businesses between June 30 and July 15, 2020. 

They found that almost half (46.7%) of those surveyed required mandatory PPE in the workplace, while just over 30% used temperature screening in the workplace.

Since the easing of restrictions in early June, more than one third (33.9%) of businesses reported an increase in turnover. The average percentage of staff that continued to work remotely was 26.8%.

Microenterprises, who employ less than 10 people, spent on average €500 to meet requirements while large enterprises of 50-249 people spent €42,500. 

Government records surplus of €1.4bn in 2019 

