Medium-sized enterprises spent average of €10k on Covid-19 measures 

The CSO figures published today surveyed more than 3,000 businesses between June 30 and July 15, 2020.

They found that almost half (46.7%) of those surveyed required mandatory PPE in the workplace, while just over 30% used temperature screening in the workplace.

Since the easing of restrictions in early June, more than one third (33.9%) of businesses reported an increase in turnover. The average percentage of staff that continued to work remotely was 26.8%.

Microenterprises, who employ less than 10 people, spent on average €500 to meet requirements while large enterprises of 50-249 people spent €42,500.