Government records surplus of €1.4bn in 2019 

The CSO figures show that the Exchequer recorded a €400m increase on the surplus of the previous year.

Government revenue rose by 6.2% to €89.1bn in 2019, while spending grew by 5% to €87.6bn.

The rise in income is credited to an increase in the tax take of €4.1bn, a rise in the sale of goods and services and a 22.3% hike in investment income.

Government spending increased by €4.2bn in this period, with a 10.5% increase in the use of goods and services.

Overall, the central government spent €82.6bn in 2019 giving a surplus of €1.95bn.

Local government reached a deficit of €0.5bn, leaving a combined surplus for the general government of €1.4bn for 2019.