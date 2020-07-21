Government records surplus of €1.4bn in 2019 

Last year's surplus is €400m more than that of the previous year. 
Central government spent €82.6bn last year.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 11:22 AM
Mairead Cleary

The CSO figures show that the Exchequer recorded a €400m increase on the surplus of the previous year.

Government revenue rose by 6.2% to €89.1bn in 2019, while spending grew by 5% to €87.6bn. 

The rise in income is credited to an increase in the tax take of €4.1bn, a rise in the sale of goods and services and a 22.3% hike in investment income. 

Government spending increased by €4.2bn in this period, with a 10.5% increase in the use of goods and services. 

Overall, the central government spent €82.6bn in 2019 giving a surplus of €1.95bn. 

Local government reached a deficit of €0.5bn, leaving a combined surplus for the general government of €1.4bn for 2019. 

