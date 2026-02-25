Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Pinergy, Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism, Limerick Twenty Thirty, Safefood, Football Association of Ireland and Viatel Technology Group.

Jack McLoughlin has been appointed as senior energy analyst with energy transition company Pinergy. He will leverage his experience in data, insights and analytics to provide regular pricing analysis, deliver comprehensive market reports and manage risk across Pinergy's energy portfolio. A fully qualified ACA from Chartered Accountants Ireland, from Dublin, Jack brings a wealth of experience to Pinergy. Prior to joining Pinergy, he served as a CSRD sustainability analyst and finance business analyst at ESB. He also held positions as assistant manager, consulting, and audit senior, assurance, at EY Dublin. Jack holds a degree in Business Studies from Trinity College Dublin.