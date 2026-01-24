Matheson adds to sector-specific expertise with nine partners

Law firm Matheson has appointed nine new partners across nine practice areas, bringing its total number of partners and tax principals to 128.

The new partners and their practice areas are: Rachel Barry (Employment); Paula Collins (Healthcare); Anna Crowley (Tax); Maeve Delargy (Energy); Andrew Dixon (Finance and Capital Markets); Laura James (Commercial Real Estate); Shane Kennedy (Asset Management); Mary Elizabeth Mahony (Construction); and Kathryn Rice (Restructuring / Insolvency).