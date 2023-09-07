Smurfit Kappa in talks to merge with US paper company WestRock

The Irish packaging group said the potential merger could create a global packaging giant, adding that both companies share "complementary portfolios"
Smurfit Kappa in talks to merge with US paper company WestRock

The Group also noted its "Unparalleled geographic reach" across 42 countries with a "significant presence" across both Europe and the Americas

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 08:25
Emer Walsh

Irish packaging group, Smurfit Kappa has confirmed its discussions to merge with US paper company WestRock. 

The company confirmed this morning that the boards of both firms were in talks to create Smurfit WestRock, with plans for the new company to be incorporated and domiciled in Ireland with global headquarters in Dublin, while its North and South American operations would be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Irish packaging group said the potential merger could create a global packaging giant, adding that both companies share "complementary portfolios" across their products and capabilities.

The Group also noted its "unparalleled geographic reach" across 42 countries with a "significant presence" across both Europe and the Americas.

Combined, revenue in the last twelve months reflects around $34bn (€31.2bn), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were around $5.5bn (€5.13bn). The group also added that both companies have "strong cash flows for future growth and capital returns."

In addition, Smurfit Kappa said that the combined group could have pre-tax run-rate cost synergies of over $400m (€373.2m) at the end of the first full year after the deal is completed.

The group also anticipates one-off cast costs of approximately $235m (€219.3) to be incurred ahead of the delivery of these synergies.

Smurfit Kappa added that the merger would also create a company with around 100,000 employees, up significantly from the group's current employee base of more than 47,000.

If the potential merger was completed, Smurfit WestRock’s ordinary shares would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with the Irish packaging group de-listing from Euronext Dublin. It would also seek US equity index inclusion as soon as possible.

Smurfit Kappa’s premium listing on the London Stock Exchange is also expected to be cancelled and the combined group is expected to list on the standard listing segment.

Discussions between both companies remain ongoing.

More in this section

Cairn homes raises full year forecasts despite 18% fall in profits Cairn homes raises full year forecasts despite 18% fall in profits
Banking sector sets new criteria for mortgage-holders to switch lender Banking sector sets new criteria for mortgage-holders to switch lender
Airport traffic soars amid travel boom despite cost of living crisis Airport traffic soars amid travel boom despite cost of living crisis
<p>The move follows recent price cuts from Pinergy and Energia, putting further pressure on remaining suppliers to follow suit to cut prices.</p>

Electric Ireland to cut prices by up to 12% 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd