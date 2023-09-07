Cairn homes raises full year forecasts despite 18% fall in profits

Ireland's biggest builder saw profit fall by 18% as high inflation continues to impact the cost of new builds.

However, in its half-year results posted on Thursday, developer, Cairn Homes said the past six months reflected the group's "best period to date for sales," despite posting a 9% drop in revenue.

The company has upgraded its expectations for the year on the back of strong demand, with the developer posting a current closed and forward order book of 2,730 homes with a net sales value in excess of €1bn.

The group projects sales completions of at least 1,800 new homes - an 18% increase over the past year - and a corresponding increase in operating profit to between €110-€115m.

New build costs

In May the group warned that "significant" more investment and new housing must be delivered by both the government and homebuilding industry, with costs per home expected to rise by a further 4% in 2023.

In first half of 2023, the developer saw operating profit fall to €29.6m, down from €36.2m in the same period last year, with revenue falling to €219.5m, down by 9%.

Speaking at the time, chief executive, Michael Stanley said it was "unfortunate" there has been such a significant increase in the price of delivering new homes in Ireland, with the company warning that costs could increase by €10,000 per build in 2023.

Despite high price levels, 1,000 new homes commenced in the period equating to over 7% of all national commencements, with Cairn Homes upgrading its turnover forecasts to more than €675m, previously in excess of €650m, with operating profit updated to €110-115m, previously €105 - €110m.

"Total housing output in Ireland is likely to remain unchanged at c. 30,000. Against this backdrop, we are pleased to be increasing our year-on-year delivery by nearly 20%," said chief executive, Michael Stanley.

"We will invest over €2 billion in constructing this new town in the coming years, providing homes for over 25,000 people in this exceptional location.”

The group has also announced an increase in its its share buyback programme from €40m to €75m, which it said will result in committed shareholder returns of between €115-€120m for the full financial year.