Airport traffic soars amid travel boom despite cost of living crisis

Around 12% more passengers have passed through Dublin Airport so far this year than the first eight months of last year.
Passenger numbers in the eight months to August totalled 22 million, with almost half of those travelling during the busy summer months of June, July and August, according to new figures published by daa. Photo: Gareth chaney/ Collins

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 08:41
Cáit Caden

Irish airports continued to benefit from the travel boom this summer despite a cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on consumers’ pockets.

More than 3.4 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport during August while 308,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport during the month.

“Demand for travel remains high for the coming weeks and months. While the return to school marks the end of the peak summer period, September is set to remain busy as older families and younger couples set off to enjoy some autumn sunshine,” said Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa, the operator of Dublin Airport.

“Business travel levels are also set to remain high over the months ahead,” he added.

Around 12% more passengers have passed through Dublin Airport so far this year than the first eight months of last year. Passenger numbers in the eight months to August totalled 22 million, with almost half of those travelling during the busy summer months of June, July and August, according to new figures published by daa.

Meanwhile, nearly 890,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport across the months of June, July, and August.

