'Significant milestone' as JD to open Killarney Outlet store as part of regeneration

More than 15 new jobs are set to be created in Killarney as global sports fashion brand, JD sets up shop in the town's outlet centre.

The retail giant is set to open a 7,400 sq ft store on the centre's ground floor following Nike's departure from Killarney last year.

Vacating the premises following 20 years in operation, Nike's closure coincided with the purchase of Killarney Outlet Centre last year, which was sold for an estimated €7-8m.

The new addition is being considered a "significant milestone" in the regeneration of the shopping centre and follows very soon after the opening of Born Fashions and Mods and Minis premises.

Born store in Killarney which opened in April this year, creating 10 jobs

The centre has 39 retail units, including food outlets, with the 1998-developed scheme located in the town centre, by the rail station, and has coach parking plus 230 car spaces.

Established in 1981, JD Sports has embarked on a major expansion plan, announcing earlier this year that it would invest up to £3bn (€3.49bn) to open as many as 1,750 stores worldwide as part of plans unveiled by its new chief executive.

The company has grown to become one of the largest and most recognisable sports retailers in the world, with the €7.5bn firm already boasting 900 stores across the globe.

Following the announcement, a spokesperson for Killarney Outlet Centre said they were delighted with the progress made, adding that they are "confident" of further significant retail announcements in the coming months.

“As a retail destination, we have made tremendous strides in recent months with the opening of the new Born store and the return of Mods and Minis and that is only the start of it," said Paul Sherry, Manager of Killarney Outlet Centre.

“The arrival of JD will mark the beginning of a glorious new era for Killarney Outlet Centre and we will be unveiling exciting plans for both floors in the very near future.”

Other tenants at the centre according to the official website include DV8, Leading Labels, Pavers, Trespass, The Works, EuroGiant, Holland & Barrett, a number of food outlets as well as Army Surplus Warehouse, and Kerry GAA.