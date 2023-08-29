China's car giant Byd drives profits as sales climb

China’s biggest-selling car brand withstood a raging price war that engulfed the country this year, with Byd posting second-quarter profit that surged 145% and sending its shares climbing.

Net income more than doubled to 6.8 billion yuan (€863m) after the company sold a record number of plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles during the three months ended in June. While fierce competition in China led to the slowest revenue growth in more than a year, Byd still generated 140 billion yuan (€17.8bn) in quarterly sales. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares climbed as much as 6.5%.