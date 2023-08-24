Earnings boost as CRH starts to tap Biden's huge infrastructure spend

CRH, the Irish-based international building materials giant, posted an outsized increase in earnings at the half-year stage following “strong” price rises and as it starts to tap the huge spending increase on US infrastructure under Joe Biden's White House.

Earnings climbed 14% to $2.5bn (€2.3bn) in the first six months, as sales rose 8% to €16.1bn, reflecting growth in most operations in the Americas and Europe, despite a sharp decline at its European building division which took hits from a slowdown in housebuilding activity and bad weather.