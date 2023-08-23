Dettol and Strepsils maker Reckitt appoints Nike executive as finance chief 

Dettol disinfectant maker Reckitt Benckiser said chief financial officer Jeff Carr will retire next March and be replaced by Nike's Shannon Eisenhardt.
Ms Eisenhardt is the finance chief of the Nike consumer, brand and marketplace division and has previously led the finance division for Nike North America and Nike emerging markets.
She spent nearly two decades at Aussie shampoo manufacturer P&G in a range of finance roles, and will join Reckitt in October as CFO-designate.
The move comes as Reckitt, whose products also include Nurofen painkillers, Durex condoms and Strepsils cough lozenges, in April named company insider Kris Licht as CEO-designate to succeed Nicandro Durante, taking the helm by the end of the year after a transition period.
Mr Durante took over in the interim after previous CEO Laxman Narasimhan left the maker of Lysol cleaning product in September and subsequently joined Starbucks.
Reckitt last month reported that sales volume fell 4.3% in the second quarter, while retaining its 2023 target range of 3% to 5% for group like-for-like net revenue growth.
Reckitt is one of the many packaged goods companies that struggled with higher input costs since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.
- Reuters