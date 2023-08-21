Alzheimer's drug firm Eisai secures approval in Japan

Eisai is also seeking approval of the medicine in other markets, including Europe and China
Alzheimer's drug firm Eisai secures approval in Japan

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, which afflicts over 55 million people worldwide and is expected to almost double every 20 years, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International.

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 15:24
Kanoko Matsuyama

Eisai's breakthrough Alzheimer’s disease drug is poised to gain the backing of Japanese regulators after the medicine was fully cleared in the US last month.

A panel that advises Japan’s health ministry recommended approval of Leqembi, according to a government statement. The ministry relies on the expert panel’s review before clearing new medicines and generally follows its recommendations.

Japan will potentially become the second country to sign off on Leqembi, the first drug to slow progression of the mind-robbing disease, after Eisai and partner Biogen gained full US approval for it last month. 

While Eisai set the price of the drug at $26,500 (€23,345) a year in the US, the cost in Japan will be capped by the government later in the year.

An approval in Japan would mark a milestone for treating dementia in the rapidly aging society, where more than six million people are living with it. 

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, which afflicts over 55 million people worldwide and is expected to almost double every 20 years, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International.

Eisai is also seeking approval of the medicine in other markets, including Europe and China. The drug, also called Lecanemab, is among the most potent in a new generation of antibodies that help clear amyloid, a toxic protein that slowly builds up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. 

Last autumn, it became the first medicine to clearly slow the disease in a large trial. Patients who received it declined at a 27% slower rate over 18 months than those given placebo treatment.

Leqembi’s full US approval last month, following an accelerated clearance process in January, is expected to spur broader insurance coverage in the world’s biggest pharmaceutical market. The approval also came with testing requirements and strict side-effect warnings. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Cork-based life sciences firm acquires UK company in multi-million euro deal

More in this section

Buying meat at a supermarket. Grocery price inflation hits lowest rate since November, but remains 'incredibly high'
Technology Stock Majority of employees would swap jobs for reduced working week 
Domestic energy stock New entrant in Ireland's electricity market
<p>CEO at Unispace Life Sciences, John O’Reilly. PIC Darragh Kane</p>

Cork-based life sciences firm acquires UK company in multi-million euro deal

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd