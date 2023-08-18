Kingspan posts record trading performance as profit climbs to €435m

Cavan-based insulation giant, Kingspan posted a record half-year performance in what they called a "testing environment," with trading profit rising to €435.5m in the first six months of 2023.

Up marginally from €434.2m in the same period last year, the building giant benefitted from an "exceptional" performance across the Americas and the US, with the group's profit before tax climbing to €324m, up slightly from €319m in the first half of last year.

The firm posted a marginal 2% fall in revenue to €4.1bn, driven by a fall in residential sales and decreased activity in Eastern Europe.

The company, which is led by chief executive Gene Murtagh, said market and category performances have “varied widely”, with its America region outpacing European activity.

Overall, insulated panels sales dropped by 10%, given the sluggish performance of the Central and Eastern Europe markets, with total insulation sales down 5% following a drop in residential construction.

However, the firm said it would be "extending the full spectrum of insulation offerings," announcing its planned acquisition of 51% of German building envelope firm Steico.

"Performance outcomes varied by product and by market, against a backdrop of higher interest rates and a degree of price deflation,” chief executive Gene Murtagh said.

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect continuing strategic momentum supported by a strong development pipeline, an increasingly stable supply chain and pricing environment, and a global decarbonisation drive.”

In 2021, the company participated in the inquiry into London's Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people. The inquiry questioned the company’s business practice, however Kingspan said its products made only a small share of the insulation used in the residential tower and that it did not supply or recommend the use of the products.

A public outcry subsequently forced Kingspan to cancel plans to sponsor the Mercedes Formula One team.

The group invested a total of €271m in acquisitions and capital expenditure in the first half of 2023. Just last week, shares in the Cavan company closed almost 16% higher following its announcement of record profits.

Building-product makers such as Kingspan are under increased scrutiny for any sign that interest rate hikes are leading to a major hit to its commercial property clients, and whether they are able to pass on increases in costs.

In its half-year earnings, Kingspan said its margin performance progressed during Q2 following a weaker first quarter, adding that it "defended prices at the cost of short term volume."