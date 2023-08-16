Midlands broadcaster iRadio is acquired by Newstalk owner Bauer

Newstalk and TodayFM owner Bauer Media has entered into an agreement to acquire iRadio, the youth-orientated music station serving listeners spanning the North East, Midlands and North West.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

Announcing the deal today, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said the acquisition extends its total weekly radio reach to almost 1.9 million listeners with plans for further growth.

iRadio launched in 2008 and broadcasts to 15 counties across the West, North West, Midlands and North East. It has secured its place as the top music station for listeners in its region as well as delivering award-winning content across its platforms.

"iRadio is now ready to embark on a new chapter as part of Bauer Media Audio. Its best days lie ahead," Willie O’Reilly, Chairman at iRadio said. “iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region, keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained.”

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Bauer entered the Irish market in 2021 with the acquisition of Communicorp from Denis O'Brien. along with Newstalk, TodayFM and Spin, Bauer has invested in audioXi, a digital advertising exchange.

“iRadio is a high-quality business and we’re looking very forward to welcoming it to Bauer," the firm's interim CEO Chris Doyle said.

"Together, we’ll be able to ensure that the station can provide even more of the great content, music and entertainment that its audiences love."