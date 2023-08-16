Midlands broadcaster iRadio is acquired by Newstalk owner Bauer

Deal extends media group's listenership to 1.9 million
Midlands broadcaster iRadio is acquired by Newstalk owner Bauer

iRadio was founded in 2008, and broadcasts to 15 counties across the West, North West, Midlands and North East.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 13:34
Alan Healy

Newstalk and TodayFM owner Bauer Media has entered into an agreement to acquire iRadio, the youth-orientated music station serving listeners spanning the North East, Midlands and North West.  

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.    

Announcing the deal today, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said the acquisition extends its total weekly radio reach to almost 1.9 million listeners with plans for further growth.

iRadio launched in 2008 and broadcasts to 15 counties across the West, North West, Midlands and North East. It has secured its place as the top music station for listeners in its region as well as delivering award-winning content across its platforms.

"iRadio is now ready to embark on a new chapter as part of Bauer Media Audio. Its best days lie ahead," Willie O’Reilly, Chairman at iRadio said. “iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region, keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained.”

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Bauer entered the Irish market in 2021 with the acquisition of Communicorp from Denis O'Brien. along with Newstalk, TodayFM and Spin, Bauer has invested in audioXi, a digital advertising exchange.  

“iRadio is a high-quality business and we’re looking very forward to welcoming it to Bauer," the firm's interim CEO Chris Doyle said.

"Together, we’ll be able to ensure that the station can provide even more of the great content, music and entertainment that its audiences love."

More in this section

Production At Baltika Breweries LLC As Growth Prospects In Russia Dented By Beer Turmoil Carlsberg profit shows drinkers still swilling pricier beers
Glanbia raises its earnings forecast and announces incoming CEO  Glanbia raises its earnings forecast and announces incoming CEO 
Amazon working conditions Amazon is biggest winner after adding $600bn in stock market value
<p>The Co Longford resort first opened to the public in July 2019.</p>

Centre Parcs profits more than double

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd