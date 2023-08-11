Nissan Ireland owner Cedar takes over Renault's Irish operations 

Nissan Ireland owner Cedar takes over Renault's Irish operations 

From November the Renault and Dacia brands will be managed by the owners of Nissan in Ireland.

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 17:21
Cáit Caden

Renault’s Irish distribution operations are set to be formally transferred to the owner of Nissan Ireland, according to an announcement by Cedar Ireland Automotive.

The importation and distribution activities of Renault and Dacia brands, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and spare parts, will be controlled by Cedar from November onwards as part of the agreement.

“We are looking forward to further developing the business together with the local distribution network”, said Cedar CEO James McCarthy.

The contract aims to strengthen its position locally thanks to an efficient business model supporting both commercial ambitions and customer satisfaction requirements.

The move back to a local distributor has reversed a decision by Renault in the mid-noughties. In 2008, Renault dropped Bill Cullen’s company Glencullen Distributors as a distributor of its cars in the Republic.

The French car manufacturer Renault is already part of a global alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Moto.

The transaction has been submitted for the approval of Ireland’s competition watchdog under merger control rules.

Earlier this year, Renault announced plans to reduce its 43.3% voting stake in Nissan to 15%.

Read More

Accumulated profits at Vogue Williams' firm surge to €1.5m

More in this section

Chinese EV makers heed rallying call to unite and overtake Tesla Chinese EV makers heed rallying call to unite and overtake Tesla
Accumulated profits at Vogue Williams' firm surge to €1.5m Accumulated profits at Vogue Williams' firm surge to €1.5m
FBD posts pre-tax profits of €39m in first half of 2023 FBD posts pre-tax profits of €39m in first half of 2023
#transportOrganisation: Nissan IrelandOrganisation: CedarOrganisation: Renault

WhatsApp Ireland sees profits increase after cutting provisions set aside for fines

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd