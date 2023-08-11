Nissan Ireland owner Cedar takes over Renault's Irish operations 

Renault’s Irish distribution operations are set to be formally transferred to the owner of Nissan Ireland, according to an announcement by Cedar Ireland Automotive.
The importation and distribution activities of Renault and Dacia brands, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and spare parts, will be controlled by Cedar from November onwards as part of the agreement.
“We are looking forward to further developing the business together with the local distribution network”, said Cedar CEO James McCarthy.
The contract aims to strengthen its position locally thanks to an efficient business model supporting both commercial ambitions and customer satisfaction requirements.
The move back to a local distributor has reversed a decision by Renault in the mid-noughties. In 2008, Renault dropped Bill Cullen’s company Glencullen Distributors as a distributor of its cars in the Republic.
The French car manufacturer Renault is already part of a global alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Moto.
The transaction has been submitted for the approval of Ireland’s competition watchdog under merger control rules.
Earlier this year, Renault announced plans to reduce its 43.3% voting stake in Nissan to 15%.
