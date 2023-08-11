FBD posts pre-tax profits of €39m in first half of 2023

Insurance company FBD saw a surge in pre-tax profits with both revenue and investment returns rising in the first six months of 2023.

The group reported a pre-tax profit of €39.5m, up from just €2.5m in the same period last year, driven largely by growing insurance revenue, falling service expenses and positive returns on investments.

Previous reserve developments also saw the group's combined operating ratio climb to 81%, with the firm's insurance revenue rising by 4.5% to €195m.

In addition, FBD saw a €35.3m fall in insurance service expenses, mainly related to covid-19 business interruption claims. The group also saw investment returns rise to €8.4m, following a loss of more than €15m in the same period last year.

The group's gross written premiums increased by more than 7%, rising to €206m compared to €193m in the first six months of 2022.

Welcoming a "strong profit" for the first half of 2023, FBD chief executive, Tomás Ó Midheach said the group's financial and strategic foundations remain solid as it continues to drive profitable growth.

However, the CEO noted ongoing challenges in economic conditions, with inflation continuing to impact property and motor damage claims. Over the period, the average premium increased by 4.6% across the portfolio as a result of inflation.

The average premium for private motors increased by 1.7%, with commercial motors rising by 0.7%, reflecting the growing cost of claims driven by increases in labour, parts and paint costs with newer, more technologically advanced vehicles costing more to repair.

Gross incurred claims rose by €4.5m in the period to €115m as a result of cost inflation and increased frequency of property and motor damage.

According to the insurer, the net best estimate related to the Covid-19 Business Interruption reduced by €15m to €27m since the end of 2022, with FBD saying this reflected the final judgement in respect of the Business Interruption test case.

”This ruling allows us to finalise all valid Covid19 related claims and State subsidies,” Mr Ó Midheach continued. "We are supportive of the steps the Government has taken on insurance reform to reduce claims costs and consequently insurance premiums.

"The increased acceptance rates of awards from the Personal Injuries Resolution Board could indicate the Personal Injury Guidelines are being adopted, although their ultimate impact will not be known until the challenges make their way through the courts."