Energy giant warns about crisis facing some global offshore wind power projects

German energy giant RWE has become the latest firm to warn that the viability of some large offshore wind generation projects amid soaring costs.

Progress on protecting the climate could be at stake if the difficulties facing the offshore wind industry persist, RWE's head Markus Krebber has said.

In recent weeks, projects under development in Britain and the US have been halted on soaring costs, even as demand for renewable energy soars.

Mr Krebber called it a “challenging phase” and said inflation and strained supply chains are causing prices for offshore turbines to rise significantly.

However, he said that the German energy company will implement its own offshore projects as planned.

RWE is involved in two major offshore projects in the Irish Sea — the so-called Dublin Array and Celtic Sea Wind projects.

It also operates a small number of onshore wind farms and battery storage facilities here.

The company has said it aims to expand its operations in Ireland.

“It is the worst case scenario for the energy transition if large projects that have already been awarded are not realised as planned, which quickly calls into question the achievement of climate protection targets,” the chief executive officer said in a call with journalists.

Mr Krebber urged suppliers to expand capacity, and also said that countries should design auctions with longer lead times than five years in order to help long-term supply chain security.

RWE operates in 15 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner