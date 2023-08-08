Under Armour posts surprise profit as cost pressures ease

Clothing retailer Under Armour posted a surprise first-quarter profit and beat revenue estimates, as cost pressures eased while discounts upheld demand for the sportswear maker's clothes and footwear.
Under Armour, like many other clothing brands, has been offering steep discounts in a bid to clear its bloated inventories and attract budget-conscious customers that have otherwise cut back on non-essential purchases to cope with still-high inflation.
That hit gross margins in the quarter compared to a year earlier. However, the company's overall expenses declined by 1% to $587m (€537m) as some costs, such as those related to freight, eased from their peaks.
"Under Armour's making progress," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, adding that for better or worse, promotions would still exist across retail.
Like rivals Nike and Adidas, Under Armour has seen demand decline in North America, its largest market, though this has been partly offset by a strong rebound in China.
Under Armour's Asia-Pacific sales rose as demand bounced back in the region following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, while its North American revenue fell.
Quarterly revenue fell to $1.32bn from $1.35bn a year ago, slightly ahead of analysts' estimates. The clothes retailer's inventory was up 38% year-over-year at $1.3bn. It was also higher than the $1.2bn at the end of March. The company reiterated its revenue and profit forecast for the fiscal year 2024.