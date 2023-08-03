Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with UCC, Mental Health Reform, Antaris, Envisage, Vyta and Holmes.

Professor Valeria Andreoni has been appointed as the new the AIB Professor in Sustainable Business, based in UCC’s Cork University Business School (CUBS), a new role promoting sustainability in business, supported by AIB. Prof Andreoni was previously a senior lecturer in Economics and director of studies for the BA Business Economics at University of Liverpool. She holds a PhD in Economics from University of Bologna and a Masters in Ecological Economics and Environmental Management from Autonomous University of Barcelona. She specialises in ecological economics, energy economics and degrowth. She has also worked for the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre and for the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change.

John Church, CEO of ISPCC, has been appointed to the board of Mental Health Reform, based in Dublin. John is a leading voice for advocacy for children and young people in Ireland. Since assuming the CEO role at ISPCC in 2018, John has focused upon online safety for children and young people coupled with their mental health and well-being. The ISPCC is a governing member of Mental Health Reform. “I am proud to join the MHR Board and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to tackle the mental health challenges currently faced by children and young people in Ireland,” John said.

Ciara Egan has been appointed as sustainability consultant at Antaris, the ESG, climate change and ISO management system and professional training firm in Pery Square, Limerick. She brings more than seven years of relevant industry experience to her new role. She previously worked as a project and change manager with Change by Degrees, the sustainability consultancy based in Kinsale, Co Cork. She has also held change management and management consultancy roles in the US, Australia and Dublin. Ciara holds a MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development from UCC, a certificate in Corporate Sustainability from Stern Business School, NYU, and is a certified associate of Project Management.

Ivan Darmody has been appointed as business sales manager at Envisage, a Sage partner in Ireland and a member of the Noledge Group. Ivan brings 25 years of sales experience in publishing and IT. He will lead revenue growth, identifying opportunities, fostering customer relationships and advising clients in selecting financial management solutions from the Envisage and Sage product portfolios. He spent 16 years with Sage Ireland, gaining expertise across all facets of the customer engagement cycle. He was a business development manager, selling to medium and large enterprises for seven years. He also managed a key segment of Sage's business partner community for five years.

Sue Bywater-Read has been appointed as strategic relationship director with Vyta, the secure IT asset disposition (ITAD) firm which is creating 100 jobs over the next two years. Sue was previously IT asset manager at tech firm The Workshop, where she built an IT asset management function from the ground up. She has been working in the sector for 20 years. Sue’s career began in 2000 at RDC, building complete lifecycle solutions for customers. She has since held similar roles with EOL IT Services and Global Resale. Sue holds a PgDip Certificate in Management from Anglia Ruskin University, and a number of ITAD industry certifications.

Mark Healy who has been appointed as senior associate in the insurance litigation unit at law firm Holmes. He joins Holmes from global law firm Kennedys. His appointment marks a return to Holmes where he completed his traineeship in 2005. Mark will now specialise in personal injury and financial lines litigation for insurers and self-insured corporate entities. Originally from Co Clare, Mark is a graduate of UCC and UL and brings more than 18 years’ experience in insurance litigation with particular expertise in complex professional indemnity claims and policy coverage disputes. Holmes specialises is serving corporate, insurance, commercial property and public sector clients.