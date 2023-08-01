New partnership sees Limerick smart-grid firm expand into New Zealand

Limerick smart grid company, VIOTAS has announced a new partnership which will see the Castletroy firm expand into New Zealand.

Joining forces with electricity provider, WEL Networks, the firm will work to decarbonise the electricity supply of its 100,000 customers, centred around the North Island city of Hamilton.

The latest partnership means the Limerick firm's technologies are now live in Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with the new deal coming as the company celebrates 10 years in business.

Founded in 2013 by Dr Paddy Finn and Duncan O’Toole, the company’s services lead to a reduction in the reliance of fossil fuels, with VIOTAS' grid balancing capability growing to the same size as Ireland’s largest peat fuelled power plant.

The Limerick firm is supporting WEL Networks with the required hardware, software and training which will help it manage increasing amounts of renewable energy on the grid. The services will be provided remotely from VIOTAS' Australian base with support from its Limerick headquarters.

Now employing more than 100 people across its operations, the firm first expanded outside of Europe in 2020, creating 60 new jobs following the opening of its Melbourne offices.

The company, previously known as Electricity Exchange rebranded the same year to facilitate its expansion, with the new jobs based largely in its Limerick base.

Speaking on its latest deal, the firm's commercial director, Duncan O'Toole said, "From humble beginnings with three employees operating out of a box room in Limerick, we’ve grown to be recognised as a leader in the power Demand Response space due to our continuous investment in R&D."

"This year we celebrated our hundredth employee joining us and we currently have a number of varied roles open across the business.

Speaking on the deal, chief executive of WEL Networks, Garth Dibley said its decision to choose VIOTAS was based on its technology, the speed of its operation and the real-time demand insights it is able to provide.

In his concluding remarks, Mr O'Toole added, "We are delighted to be working with WEL Networks in New Zealand and have an ambitious strategic plan to continue growing our business and provide employment, especially in Limerick and the Mid-West.”