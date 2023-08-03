Three Ireland sees earnings drop 16% due to inflation and high energy costs 

Earnings at Three Ireland dropped by 16% during the first six months of the year despite growing its customer base by 300,000, the company’s latest financial update shows.

Revenue at the company remained flat dropping just 1% to €298m compared to the same period in 2022. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation dropped by just over €13m to €70m when compared to the same period in 2022.

Three Ireland said this was due to the increase in energy costs and inflationary pressures.

Since December, the company has grown its customer base by 9% and now has 4.1 million customers in Ireland representing an overall market share of 43.5%.

Three Ireland is owned by Hong-Kong based company CK Hutchison Holdings. In its latest earnings, the company posted its biggest drop in profit since 2015.

The company's net income tumbled 41% during the first six months of the year to HK$11.2bn (€1.28bn) compared to the same time last year.

Revenue fell to HK$223.9bn from HK$229.6bn a year earlier.

The firm warned that the outlook for the rest of the year is clouded.

“Consumer and business confidence, in particular, may continue to soften as the longer term effects of higher interest rates and more constrained credit environments weigh on sentiment,” Victor Li, chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, said.

He said that further energy and commodity price spikes cannot be ruled out and that risks associated with climate change may be intensifying “with impacts which are increasingly difficult to anticipate".

Earnings at the company’s telecom unit — which operates in Italy, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, and Austria as well as Ireland — saw a 20% drop in earnings.

The company said it also faces rising energy costs and higher capital requirements to expand existing mobile networks, especially in Europe.

CK Hutchison has been reducing its exposure in the region’s telecommunications sector. In June, its Britain-based carrier Three UK agreed to merge with Vodafone Group, in a deal that will create the biggest wireless company in the country if it gets approval from authorities.

Vodafone will have the right to acquire the entire merged business after three years if it reaches a value of at least £16.5 billion including debt.

The conglomerate also cut holdings in its Italian mobile and fixed network business, forming a partnership with Swedish private equity group EQT AB, which will see CK Hutchison hold 40% of a newly formed firm that will own and operate the business.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg