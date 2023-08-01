Irish utility company Energia secures contract with Norwegian offshore wind firm Vårgrønn

The agreement is expected to deliver projects on Ireland’s south and east coasts
Irish utility company Energia secures contract with Norwegian offshore wind firm Vårgrønn

Ireland currently has 25 MW of offshore wind capacity installed and aims for at least 37 GW of capacity by 2050.

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 12:52
Cáit Caden

Norwegian offshore wind company Vårgrønn announced it has secured a contract with Irish green energy developer Energia Renewables.

The agreement is expected to deliver projects on Ireland’s south and east coasts that will have the potential to deliver up to 1.8 GW of new capacity by 2030.

“We look forward to working closely with Vårgrønn and to combining our experience of developing renewable energy projects in Ireland with Vårgrønn’s extensive offshore wind expertise and supply chain relationships,” said Ian Thom, Energia Group CEO.

Energia Renewables has completed development work over the last four years at a North Celtic Sea site (with capacity of up to 900 MW) and a South Irish Sea site (with capacity of up to 900 MW).

Ireland currently has 25 MW of offshore wind capacity installed and aims for at least 37 GW of capacity by 2050.

The joint venture between Vårgrønn and Energia Renewables follows Ireland’s first offshore wind auction in June under its new Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS).

An auction under Phase Two – ORESS 2 – will launch by the end of 2023.

In the Baltics, Vårgrønn is leading a cooperation with European Energy to prepare for the upcoming auction rounds in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

More in this section

Domino's Pizza new CEO Domino's Pizza doesn't expect to raise prices further
The Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Ireland Profits at Diageo increase following price rises and higher premium sales
'Significant blow' as Accenture to cut 890 Irish jobs 'Significant blow' as Accenture to cut 890 Irish jobs
<p>Pictured from left: Mike Stack (Tricel CEO), Helen Milligan (Managing Director, Gem Oils) and Robbie Larkin (Head of Distribution Division, Tricel)</p>

Killarney's Tricel marks further expansion with acquisition of Cavan firm

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd