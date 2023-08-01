Domino's Pizza doesn't expect to raise prices further

Shares in Domino's Pizza climbed 8% as the British and Irish food chain delivered group revenues of almost £333m (€388m) in the first six months, and said it does not expect to further hike prices at this time.

The company has a total of 1,288 franchised and corporate-owned outlets in Britain and Ireland and has set out plans to open more stores. It is, in turn, a franchisee of the US-based firm.