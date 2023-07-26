Dettol maker Reckitt beats quarterly like-for-like sales estimates

Reckitt, which also makes Durex condoms, said its second-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 4.1% on a constant-currency basis, ahead of the 3.7% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.
Reckitt also makes Nurofen pain killers.

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 08:27
Reuters

Dettol and Strepsils maker Reckitt Benckiser said forecast its full-year adjusted operating margins to be slightly above 2022 levels after the company beat quarterly like-for-like net revenue estimates, helped by its hygiene and health businesses.

The company retained its 2023 target range of 3% to 5% for group like-for-like net revenue growth and expects adjusted operating margins to be slightly above 2022 levels, excluding last year's one-off benefit of about 80 basis points related to an infant formula supply disruption in the US.

"The strong first-half performance gives us confidence in our full-year targets, despite some tough comparatives in our OTC portfolio and an expected tougher competitive environment in US Nutrition in H2," CEO Nicandro Durante said.

For the first half, Reckitt's like-for-like net revenue growth also beat analysts' expectations.

During the same period last year, Reckitt's sales benefited from a baby formula shortage in the US, after market leader Abbott Laboratories recalled dozens of brands.

The company on Wednesday raised its dividend to 76.6 pence for the first half, from 73 pence in the year-ago period.

