Dettol maker Reckitt beats quarterly like-for-like sales estimates

Dettol and Strepsils maker Reckitt Benckiser said forecast its full-year adjusted operating margins to be slightly above 2022 levels after the company beat quarterly like-for-like net revenue estimates, helped by its hygiene and health businesses.

Reckitt, which also makes Durex condoms, said its second-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 4.1% on a constant-currency basis, ahead of the 3.7% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.