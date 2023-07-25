Alphabet and Microsoft results beat Wall Street expectations

Advertisers, who contribute a big share of Alphabet's revenue, have pulled back on spending precious dollars on untested platforms, helping the Google parent as well as Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
Google Cloud, which is among the biggest cloud service providers, is expected to benefit from growth driven by strong adoption of artificial intelligence tools.
The company reported net profit of $1.44 (€1.30) per share for the April-June period, compared with estimates of $1.34 per share.
Revenue for the quarter stood at $74.6bn, compared with estimates of $72.82bn, according to Refinitiv data.
Azure revenue rose 26%, higher than a 25.2% growth estimate from Visible Alpha.
The company does not break out the absolute revenue figure for Azure, the part of Microsoft's business best situated to capitalize on booming interest in artificial intelligence.
- Reuters