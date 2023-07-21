Zara and H&M among retailers cashing in on Barbie craze despite cost pressures

Hospitality is also tapping into the Barbie hype as Hyatt Hotels and Hilton are offering Barbie-themed hotel suites in cities including Bogota, Colombia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Apparel and footwear brands from H&M to Primark, Gap and Crocs have launched Barbie collections.

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 10:26
Helen Reid, Savyata Mishra, and Siddharth Cavale

Shoppers have flocked to popular retailers around the globe including Zara and H&M to snap up Barbie paraphernalia ahead of the film's release this weekend.

Cost-of-living pressures have led to consumers spending less amid soaring prices, but retailers are jumping at the opportunity to persuade shoppers to buy more expensive items and boost their revenues.

Hoop earrings, perfume, jumpsuits, and dresses are among the items being sold as retailers seek to cash in on the Barbie craze.

The vast range of products and brand tie-ups, many aimed at adults, are a bet on the nostalgia trip that Barbie represents for many who played with the doll as children.

Mattel, which owns the brand, aims for the film to renew the doll's appeal, while also embedding Barbie into the psyche of a new generation.

"I don't think we've ever seen this many brand partnerships coming out of one film," said Jo Ashdown, managing partner at Mando-Connect, a brand partnership agency that is part of WPP.

Zara's Barbie collection, which launched on Monday, features 17 children's garments and accessories, including a hot-pink one-piece swimsuit, a backpack, and sneakers, but the offering for women is much broader, with 85 items.

Men can also buy into the trend with a fuchsia suit, cowboy boots and denim shirts to match the styles worn by Ryan Gosling in his role as Barbie's boyfriend, Ken.

Apparel and footwear brands from H&M to Primark, Gap and Crocs have launched Barbie collections.

The craze stretches beyond retailers, with Hyatt Hotels and Hilton offering Barbie-themed hotel suites in cities including Bogota, Colombia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The sheer amount of merchandise — from Barbie rugs to Barbie toothbrushes — raises a possibility of the brand overstretching, but a renewed emphasis on diversity and inclusivity from Mattel, retail partners, and the film itself, could provide enough novelty to keep people interested.

"Everybody can be a Barbie or a Ken," said James Zahn, editor of trade magazine The Toy Book

"I think that's helped grow the brand without oversaturating it," he said.

• Reporting by Reuters

