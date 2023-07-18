Spain fines Apple and Amazon over colluding to restrict online sales competition

Spain's competition watchdog said it had imposed fines worth a total €194.1m on Amazon and Apple for colluding to limit the online sale of devices from Apple and competitors in Spain.

The two contracts the companies signed at the end of October 2018 granting Amazon the status of authorised Apple dealer included anti-competitive clauses that affected the online market for electronic devices in Spain, CNMC, as the watchdog is known, said in a statement.