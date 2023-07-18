Pret A Manger back in profit and recommits to expansion plan

The company last year also unveiled all-Ireland expansion plans, saying it wanted to have 20 stores open in the coming years
Pret A Manger back in profit and recommits to expansion plan

Pret also published last year's annual results, which showed the company returned to a profit for the first time since 2018, reporting operating profit of £50.6m for 2022.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 15:04

Pret A Manger's plan to more than double the size of its business is progressing well, the coffee and sandwich chain has said, after posting a 20% jump in first-half sales driven by its growing international business.

Pret, owned by German conglomerate JAB Holding, announced in 2021 it wanted to double in size within five years, and said new openings in Italy and India meant it was tracking ahead of plan.

The company last year also unveiled all-Ireland expansion plans, saying it wanted to have 20 stores open in the coming years. 

It reported first-half sales at £429.9m (€550.6m), compared with £357.8m in the year-earlier period, when the pandemic was still deterring travel to Pret's mostly town centre locations.

Pret also published last year's annual results, which showed the company returned to a profit for the first time since 2018, reporting operating profit of £50.6m for 2022.

"Despite a challenging economic backdrop, Pret remains well-positioned to continue to grow through the opening of company-operated and franchised shops," the company said in a statement.

High inflation is one of those economic challenges. In Britain, Pret has raised staff wages three times in 12 months, meaning average base pay for shop staff is up 19% in the year to April.

The company is also adding new stores in Britain, outside London, and that is driving higher weekend sales, while its subscription offer, which provides a set number of coffees for a monthly fee and discounts on food, is also boosting demand. 

International sales accounted for almost 19% of first-half revenue, said Pret, which operates 446 shops in Britain and over 600 internationally. 

Read More

Pret returns to profitability as suburban shops boost sales

Reuters

More in this section

Floating offshore wind projects Cork-based Simply Blue among backers of offshore wind project in Australia
Netflix's production pipeline shields it from strike impact Netflix's production pipeline shields it from strike impact
GERMANY-MEDIA-TESLA-AWARD Musk told to focus on Tesla as electric car rivals close the global sales gap
Organisation: Pret a Manger
<p>Apple was fined €143.6m and Amazon €50.5m. The two companies have two months to appeal the decision. </p>

Spain fines Apple and Amazon over colluding to restrict online sales competition

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd