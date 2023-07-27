Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Browne Jacobson, Ipsen Ireland, Permanent TSB, Eversheds Sutherland and Boulder Media.

Darragh Killeen, a specialist dispute resolution lawyer, has been promoted to partner with law firm Browne Jacobson in Dublin. He joined the firm’s office in Dublin when it opened in June 2022. A highly experienced specialist lawyer, he has expertise in handling complex transnational TMT disputes and regulatory investigations. He represents clients across a variety of sectors including, in particular, technology, construction and manufacturing. The focus of the Dublin office is on providing a market leading integrated end to end TMT practice covering Digital Transformation, Data and IP including disputes and regulatory investigations for clients doing business in and through Ireland and the EU.

Anna Walsh has been appointed to HR director for biopharma firm Ipsen Ireland, a specialist in transformative medicines for patients with life-limiting conditions. She will lead the company’s HR strategy and people-focused initiatives, and manage training and development for Ipsen’s team of 175 employees in Ireland. She was previously head of HR with UK construction firm Breedon Group, and head of HR with the Beauparc Group. Anna holds a diploma in Strategic HR Management from the Irish Management Institute in Dublin, a diploma in HR management from the Dublin Business School, as well as a Master of Law from the University of Wroclaw in Poland.

Barry D’Arcy has been appointed as chief risk officer (CRO) with banking group Permanent TSB Group. Mr D’Arcy will be responsible for leading Permanent TSB’s group risk function and will be a member of the bank’s executive committee. He is currently CRO of KBC Bank (Ireland), a role which he has held since 2017. He joined KBC Bank (Ireland) in 2011 and was previously its head of finance and its head of credit/asset and liability management risk. He is a qualified accountant whose earlier career includes finance roles in banking and in food and IT multinationals. His appointment takes effect from October 2nd.

Aisling O’Hare has joined law firm Eversheds Sutherland’s commercial team, based in Belfast. She brings 10 years’ experience advising public and private sector clients on commercial contracts, intellectual property and data protection. She has also advised on tech and innovation contracts, including software development, licensing, reseller agreements and SaaS agreements. She was a senior associate in a large local firm, and was also an in-house lawyer for a global software firm. She is dual qualified to advise in Northern Ireland, and England and Wales. “I’m looking forward to using my experience in commercial law and areas like software in supporting clients,” Aisling said.

Nuala Maguire has been appointed as Of Counsel in the construction and projects team with law firm Eversheds Sutherland, based in its Belfast office. She joins from a large public sector organisation, having also worked in private practice. She focuses on all aspects of construction projects from procurement to drafting and negotiating contracts, managing completion deliverables and dispute avoidance. “In a turbulent year for the construction industry with labour, costs, and materials challenges to navigate, reliable legal advice has never been as important,” said Nuala. She holds a first class honours LLB from the Open University; she qualified as a solicitor in 2011.

Colm Tyrrell has been appointed as head of studio production with animation studio Boulder Media. Founded in Dublin in 2000 and acquired by Princess Pictures in 2022, Boulder Media has produced My Little Pony, The Amazing World of Gumball and Danger Mouse. An expert in producing animated series, Colm brings more than 20 years’ experience in TV and production. He was the series producer of hit shows such as Doc McStuffins, Vampirina and Henry Hugglemonster for Disney. He was director of production at Brown Bag Films, overseeing Angela’s Christmas (Netflix), Karma’s World (Netflix), Otis the Tractor and Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+), and Lu & The Ballybunch (Warner).