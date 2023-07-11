Giant conglomerate Tata closes in on deal to become first Indian iPhone maker

The addition of an Indian iPhone is likely to add momentum to Apple’s efforts to diversify its product base beyond China and build up technology manufacturing in the South Asian country
Giant conglomerate Tata closes in on deal to become first Indian iPhone maker

The Wistron factory in India employs more than 10,000 workers, who assemble the latest iPhone 14 model. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 15:02
Sankalp Phartiyal

Giant conglomerate Tata is close to an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory as soon as August, marking the first time a local company would move into the assembly of iPhones, according to people familiar with the matter.

A takeover of the Wistron factory in India, potentially valued at more than $600m (€546m), would cap about a year of negotiations, said the people, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The facility employs more than 10,000 workers, who assemble the latest iPhone 14 model.

Wistron has committed to ship iPhones worth at least $1.8bn from the factory in the fiscal year through March 2024 to win state-backed financial incentives, the people said. It also planned to triple the plant’s workforce by next year. Tata is set to honour those commitments as Wistron exits the iPhone business in India.

Spokespersons for Tata, Wistron and Apple declined to comment.

The addition of an Indian iPhone is likely to add momentum to Apple’s efforts to diversify its product base beyond China and build up technology manufacturing in the South Asian country.

Wistron exported nearly $500m in iPhones from India in the three months ended June 30, and Apple’s other key Taiwanese suppliers, Foxconn and Pegatron, have also ramped up locally.

India has made progress in domestic manufacturing since prime minister Narendra Modi set up government programmes with lucrative financial incentives to expand production and employment. Apple has stepped up efforts to diversify away from China in the aftermath of the country’s covid lockdowns and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

An Indian company making iPhones could prove a significant boost for the Mr Modi’s efforts to challenge China’s status as the factory of the world. It may help persuade other global electronics brands to consider production in India to reduce their reliance on China.

• Bloomberg

Read More

Microsoft to cut up to 70 Irish jobs in latest round of redundancies

More in this section

FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo Kingspan expects to post record profit for first half of the year 
Aer Lingus introduces onboard recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland Aer Lingus introduces onboard recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland
Kerry food producers receive €700k investment as part of seed round Kerry food producers receive €700k investment as part of seed round
iPhonePlace: IndiaOrganisation: Apple
<p>In January, the company said it will reduce its overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of Q3. This represents less than 5% of its total employee base. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)</p>

Microsoft to cut up to 70 Irish jobs in latest round of redundancies

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd