Giant conglomerate Tata closes in on deal to become first Indian iPhone maker

Giant conglomerate Tata is close to an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory as soon as August, marking the first time a local company would move into the assembly of iPhones, according to people familiar with the matter.

A takeover of the Wistron factory in India, potentially valued at more than $600m (€546m), would cap about a year of negotiations, said the people, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The facility employs more than 10,000 workers, who assemble the latest iPhone 14 model.